Overall Rating (0)

SBJ Staff Report

March 12, 2019 – In recognition of the new partnership between Georgia Southern University and entrepreneur and philanthropist Greg Parker, the University hosted a naming celebration Friday for the newly named Parker College of Business. Community members and business leaders joined University students and officials to formally usher in a new chapter of academic excellence and student opportunities in the University’s growing business programs, according to GSU officials.

“The essence of opportunity is will. One has to be willing to help others like Mr. Parker,” said Logistics/Intermodal Transportation major and Parker Scholar Mohammad Abdallah. “The impact of Mr. Parker’s generous donation will not only give us an opportunity, but it will allow us to enhance research studies, student feedback, and network capabilities.”

In November, the Georgia Southern University Foundation, Inc. announced the $5 million gift from Parker, the founder and CEO of The Parker Companies in Savannah. It is the single largest gift in University history.

“Today’s graduates from the Parker College of Business will be tomorrow’s CEOs, CFOs and COOs,” said Parker. “By supporting the College of Business at Georgia Southern University, I’m investing in the health and vitality of the regional business community. I’m investing in the power of education. I’m investing in the future.”

The new funding establishes the Parker Business Scholars Program, Parker Business Scholarship Fund and Parker Faculty Support Fund, allowing Georgia Southern students to excel in the areas of professional development and scholarship. In addition, faculty research remains at the forefront of the College’s dedication to current trends in business and teaching.

The Parker Business Scholarship Program (PBSP) provides personalized professional development and educational enrichment opportunities to a select group of students in the Parker College of Business. Implementation of the PBSP will begin in fall 2019 and include specialized coursework, unique professional development opportunities and other experiential learning activities. The Parker Companies, along with the dean of the College, will have direct involvement with the PBSP students.

The Parker Business Scholarship Fund enables recruitment and retention of greater numbers of the best and brightest students and will attract students with the potential for competitive offers from other universities, making the Parker College of Business a destination of first choice for students across the state and region.

The Parker Faculty Support Fund supports faculty members and their research. Research is essential to the academic reputation of the College, to the scholarly currency and prestige of the faculty, and to the overall value proposition of the College as a leading academic institution.

Greg Parker is considered one of the Savannah region’s most successful business leaders, as the founder and current CEO of The Parker Companies, current with 56 convenience markets in Georgia and South Carolina which feature freshly prepared food and superior customer service.