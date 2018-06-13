Overall Rating (0)

google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Wednesday, June 13, 2018
   
Work Force Development

June 13 - Gulfstream Deepens Technical Expertise with Enhanced Employee Training Lab

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

June 13, 2018 - Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. recently announced that it recently enhanced its On-the-Job Training (OJT) Laboratory with two additional aircraft structures: an all-new Gulfstream G600 fuselage, main entry door and wing and an industry-leading Gulfstream G650 fuselage, door, interior and wing. The additions ensure Gulfstream technicians continue to provide aircraft owners and operators with a first-rate service experience.

“The structured, hands-on OJT Lab has educated more than 500 of our new technicians in the longstanding Gulfstream tradition of providing customized, technically proficient service that exceeds customer expectations,” said Derek Zimmerman, president, Gulfstream Customer Support. “The ability to get hands-on training for the newest and most popular aircraft in our fleet in a realistic yet controlled environment elevates our technicians’ understanding of our product line and ensures they continue to hone their skills and practice new techniques.”

The OJT Lab, created in March 2016, comprises 16,000 square feet/1,486 square meters of dedicated space in Gulfstream’s Technical Training Center (TTC). Along with the G650 and G600, the lab houses a Gulfstream GV with functional landing gear. The aircraft are used to train new employees in several areas, including panel removal, sheet metal work, leading edge removal/servicing and proper maintenance documentation, while giving established technicians the opportunity to sharpen existing or learn new skills, such as window sealing and G650 main entry door rigging.

The TTC, which opened in August 2015, is a state-of-the-art 30,000-sq-ft/2,787-sq-m facility with 17 classrooms, including labs dedicated to avionics, structures and composites. The TTC has more than 20 instructors, offers more than 90 courses and can accommodate up to 300 employees.

“The TTC is a testament to Gulfstream’s ongoing commitment to both our employees and our customers,” Zimmerman said.

