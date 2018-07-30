google-site-verification: google5ae98130f18ad244.html

Monday, July 30, 2018
   
Text Size

Work Force Development

FEATURE: Hundreds of Youth Graduate from City’s Summer 500 Job Program

Print Email

Last Updated on Monday, 30 July 2018 12:20 Caila Brown 30 July 2018 Published on 30 July 2018 Hits: 20

Category: Work Force & Career Development

Savannah Business Journal Staff Report

IMG_E9468

July 30, 2018 - City of Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach hosted the Graduation and Closing Ceremony for the third annual Summer 500 program on Friday at the Savannah Civic Center.  

More than 250 rising high school juniors and seniors have been employed by local businesses.  In addition having a paid summer job and learning a new skill, the participants have also received soft skills training and learned the importance of timeliness and customer service.   The students were employed by more than 100 area businesses, including the City of Savannah, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System,  Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, Gulfstream Aerospace, 24e, Vaden Automotive, Coca-Cola and many others.

The goal of the Summer 500 program is to help students gain valuable hands-on experience and create important networking connections.  The program was the vision of Mayor DeLoach when he first took office in 2016.

“Today’s graduation was a great event.  I saw so many proud parents, teachers and employers in the crowd and that’s fantastic.  It’s a great feeling knowing we equipped another great group of students with knowledge and skills they can use to help achieve their dreams,” DeLoach said.

Mayor Pro-Tem Carol Bell and SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett have also been champions of the Summer 500 program.

Overall Rating (0)

0 out of 5 stars

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 300 Character restriction
Your text should be in between 10-300 characters
Your comments are subjected to administrator's moderation.
terms and condition.
    Comments | Add yours
    • No comments found
    CLICK to SUBSCRIBE and Support Great Journalism!

    Follow Us!

    TwitterFacebook

    UPCOMING EVENTS

    Komento Activities

    Guest - Lisa Porter-Grenn, M.D. - Commented on Jan. 8 – Judge Edenfield denie... in Joomla Article
    This is a qui tam law suit without sufficient merit. If Schaengold is so worried about hospital cost...
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Jack - Commented on Aug. 23 - Phelps on Politics -... in Joomla Article
    "Goose that laid the golden EYE? You're right, that is hard to argue with.
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - JR Lee - Commented on MPC approves plan for new Walm... in Joomla Article
    Great, another complex to attract Savannah's finest entitlement minded individuals. Another complex ...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Robin Sherman - Commented on Jan. 4 – COMMENTARY: New Year... in Joomla Article
    Excellent post, Ms. Phelps. Effective government can only occur when the public is informed. Transpa...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Tao of Me - Commented on Why is Memorial Hospital Being... in Joomla Article
    They aren't telling Memorial employees anything about this. A recent survey of the facilities by Nic...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Genie Brazzeal - Commented on Feb. 24 – Lawyer and former Al... in Joomla Article
    Thank you, Mr. Bordeaux! Bring some honesty to this court. No more winking like I experienced.
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Karl - Commented on Feb. 25 - Memorial Hospital’s ... in Joomla Article
    Good article. Has a lot of information that is very difficult for "team members"(employees) to find....
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Susan Worthington - Commented on May 13 – UPDATED 11:39 a.m. HC... in Joomla Article
    In 1953 there was not such a thing as a trauma or neonatal program. The need for Neonatal Services ...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Linda Dominy - Commented on June 8 – EDITORIAL: Immediate ... in Joomla Article
    As a clinical team member this makes me sad and it would never happen. We can argue politics all day...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Judy - Commented on Savannah’s Title Max Bankruptc... in Joomla Article
    How Tracy Young was allowed to file for bankruptcy or chapter 11 is amazing. Title Max should be ch...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Samantha Claar - Commented on Aug. 7 - COMMENTARY: Je suis “... in Joomla Article
    Pertinent questions that deserve real answers. If upper management - appointed and elected - can't ...
    about 2 years ago
    Guest - Lisa Grant - Commented on Aug. 11 - Jonathan Christy, MD... in Joomla Article
    I have seen this guys work for my own eyes through an associates who received a revision of TKR by D...
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Jason - Commented on Aug 9 - Lyndy Brannen Retires ... in Joomla Article
    Just a clarification - WRHQ (Quality Rock Q105.3) is owned by Thoroughbred Communications.
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Drew - Commented on Apr. 21 - WaterWays Township N... in Joomla Article
    Rewarding a gated community is for community development is about as stuck in the past as it gets.
    about 3 years ago
    Guest - Felton - Commented on June 17 – Ameris Bancorp acqui... in Joomla Article
    If "This acquisition increases Ameris Bank’s total assets to approximately $5.4 billion," then the a...
    about 3 years ago
    MY ACCOUNT
    CONTACT
    SOCIAL
    MORE
    ADVERTISE
    Coastal Empire News
    Headquarters: 35 Barnard St., Suite 300, Savannah, GA. 31401.
    Tel: 912-388-4692 | Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.