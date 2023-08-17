August 17, 2023 - Tanger Outlets Savannah furthers its commitment to creating a greener community with the announcement of The Gardens at Tanger. In partnership with rooftop farming leader Up Top Acres, the recently installed sustainable garden transforms a previously underutilized area into a productive green space that will play a vital role in reducing carbon emissions, creating a balanced ecosystem and providing the local community with nutritious food options.
“The launch of our new rooftop garden is the latest step in Tanger’s mission to implement sustainable practices throughout the center,” said Jennifer Hagan, Marketing Director, Tanger Savannah. “By taking advantage of this unique available space, we’ll be able to provide a nourishing food source for the community and contribute to a more eco-friendly environment.”
Up Top Acres will maintain all aspects of the rooftop garden, including planting and maintenance of two 30-foot-long planters filled with a variety of vegetable crops — kale, chard, peppers, eggplant and more — as well as popular pollinator herbs like lavender, chives, thyme, sage and rosemary. During growing season from June through October, the local community will have the opportunity to reap the benefits. Up Top Acres will harvest the garden on a weekly basis to provide fresh produce for donation to Savannah-area nonprofit organizations working to create more sustainable and equitable food systems.
Tanger has long been a proponent of environmental responsibility and stewardship— from installing electric vehicle charging stations, solar panels and urban beehives to pursuing LEED Gold certification at many of its properties. Tanger Savannah received a Chrysalis Award in 2022 from the USGBC Georgia for its excellence in building performance through ongoing operations and maintenance.
For more information on Tanger Savannah’s new rooftop garden, visit tanger.com/savannah or connect on Facebook and Instagram.
