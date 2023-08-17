Nat_lighthouseandgarden_nobrands.jpeg

August 17, 2023 - Tanger Outlets Savannah furthers its commitment to creating a greener community with the announcement of The Gardens at Tanger. In partnership with rooftop farming leader Up Top Acres, the recently installed sustainable garden transforms a previously underutilized area into a productive green space that will play a vital role in reducing carbon emissions, creating a balanced ecosystem and providing the local community with nutritious food options.

“The launch of our new rooftop garden is the latest step in Tanger’s mission to implement sustainable practices throughout the center,” said Jennifer Hagan, Marketing Director, Tanger Savannah. “By taking advantage of this unique available space, we’ll be able to provide a nourishing food source for the community and contribute to a more eco-friendly environment.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.