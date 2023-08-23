Aug. 23 - HSF’s September Lecture Focuses on Savannah Tree Canopy

August 23, 2023 -Zoe Rinker, executive director of the Savannah Tree Foundation, will speak on “Savannah’s Urban Forest: Past, Present, and Future” when the Historic Savannah Foundation convenes Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. for its monthly lecture at the Murray C. Perlman & Wayne C. Spear Preservation Center, 323 E. Broughton St. Admission is free for HSF members, and $15 for non-members.

Rinker will focus on the historical forces that have shaped Savannah’s tree canopy as well as Savannah Tree Foundation’s role in protecting it over the past 40 years. She will also discuss the challenges facing our forest moving forward and what STF is doing to ensure a greener future.

