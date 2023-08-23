Aug. 23 - HSF’s September Lecture Focuses on Savannah Tree Canopy

August 23, 2023 -Zoe Rinker, executive director of the Savannah Tree Foundation, will speak on “Savannah’s Urban Forest: Past, Present, and Future” when the Historic Savannah Foundation convenes Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. for its monthly lecture at the Murray C. Perlman & Wayne C. Spear Preservation Center, 323 E. Broughton St. Admission is free for HSF members, and $15 for non-members.
Rinker will focus on the historical forces that have shaped Savannah’s tree canopy as well as Savannah Tree Foundation’s role in protecting it over the past 40 years. She will also discuss the challenges facing our forest moving forward and what STF is doing to ensure a greener future.
Rinker, a graduate of Yale University, has dedicated her career to improving communities and the environment. Through jobs at Neighborworks America, Baltimore City, and an urban planning start-up, she has tackled issues such as access to green space, affordable housing, and smart growth. Since joining STF in 2019, Zoe has increased tree-planting efforts, diversified programming, and grown community outreach. she is a member of the Rotary Club of Savannah and the Chatham Commerce Club. The Georgia Tree Council named her a Rising STAR in 2020, and she was included in Savannah Magazine’s 2021 New Guard. Most recently, she was a 2023 TEDxSavannah speaker.
Her audience will gather to mingle and enjoy a glass of wine at 5:30 p.m, and the discussion will start at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public; however, space is limited so reservations are recommended. Both members and non-members may RSVP by emailing Sue Adler at sadler@myhsf.org or calling 912-856-0323 or 912-328-5224. To become a member visit myhsf.org.
