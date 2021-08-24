August 24, 2021 - Environment Georgia will host a community meeting for Solarize Savannah, which gives Savannah homeowners, businesses, and nonprofits the opportunity to purchase solar energy technologies as a community group, on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
Attendees will learn about the annual savings and return on investment from solar, the specific solar energy and battery options available to community members through the Solarize program, and receive updates on solar-relevant policies such as monthly netting. The event is also a great opportunity to meet campaign organizers and get your solar questions answered!
Community members can register for the event here.
