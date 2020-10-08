October 8, 2020 - The Greenery, Inc., the Southeast’s premiere landscape management company, recently hired Ben Campsey as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Campsey brings over 20 years of experience in Finance and Accounting to the position.
Campsey earned a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and an MBA from the University of Arizona. He is a licensed CPA. His new role will include business planning and operations management for the local, employee-owned company. Campsey will also oversee payroll and human resources for more than 600 employees while also setting long term financial goals for The Greenery.
“Ben has a proven track record as a leading financial executive,” described Lee Edwards, CEO of The Greenery, Inc. “With his expertise and background, he is the right choice to lead our finance and operations as the company continues to grow with further expansion in markets across the southeast.”
Campsey is married. His interests outside of the office include exercise and fitness, cooking, and working outside.
