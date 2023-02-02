February 2, 2023 - The City of Savannah Office of Sustainability is hosting a series of community workshops about free home improvement programs that help income-qualified residents improve the energy efficiency of their homes. These minor upgrades can be completed in one day and will make homes more comfortable and help lower monthly energy bills.
Residents can receive assistance in applying for the programs at any of the workshops, they just need to bring a copy of their Georgia Power bill. The workshops are part of the City’s 100% Savannah Plan to achieve 100% renewable energy in our community.
Energy-efficiency Community Workshop Schedule
- Feb. 7, 12:30 p.m.
Woodville Neighborhood Center, 127 Darling St
- Feb. 8, 10:30 a.m.
Carver Village Neighborhood Center, 905 Collat St
- Feb. 27, 5:30 p.m.
Carnegie Library, 537 E. Henry St
- Feb. 28, 6 p.m.
W. W. Law Center, 900 E. Bolton St
- March 6, 5:30 p.m.
Forest City Library, 1501 Stiles Ave
- *March 8, 11:30 a.m.
The Front Porch, 2203 Abercorn St
*Lunch provided at this workshop
- March 14, 1 p.m.
PARC, 425 Pennsylvania Ave
- March 16, 6 p.m.
PARC, 425 Pennsylvania Ave
- April 3, 10:30 a.m.
Cloverdale Neighborhood Center, 1919 Cynthia St
Residents with questions about the workshop series or the 100% Savannah Plan can contact Alicia Brown, Office of Sustainability Clean Energy Program Manager, at 912-324-1158 or Alicia.Brown@savannahga.gov. Information on the plan is also available online at www.100PercentSavannah.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.