February 2, 2023 - The City of Savannah Office of Sustainability is hosting a series of community workshops about free home improvement programs that help income-qualified residents improve the energy efficiency of their homes. These minor upgrades can be completed in one day and will make homes more comfortable and help lower monthly energy bills. 

Residents can receive assistance in applying for the programs at any of the workshops, they just need to bring a copy of their Georgia Power bill. The workshops are part of the City’s 100% Savannah Plan to achieve 100% renewable energy in our community.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.