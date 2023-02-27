Screen Shot 2023-02-27 at 1.16.54 PM.png

February 27, 2023 - The Climate Reality Project of Coastal Georgia is creating an opportunity for people in Savannah to show support for addressing climate change dangers. It will also be a chance to take an educational survey regarding details of the Inflation Reduction (IRA) Act legislation.

Participants will meet at Daffin Park near Victory and Waters on Friday, March 3 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.