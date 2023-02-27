February 27, 2023 - The Climate Reality Project of Coastal Georgia is creating an opportunity for people in Savannah to show support for addressing climate change dangers. It will also be a chance to take an educational survey regarding details of the Inflation Reduction (IRA) Act legislation.
Participants will meet at Daffin Park near Victory and Waters on Friday, March 3 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Passage of a state climate protection plan is important in order for Georgia residents to access the full economic benefit of this legislation and is in alignment with City of Savannah’s commitment, as a member of the Compact of Mayors, to accelerate collaborative and sustainable local climate action. It will also support Savannah’s commitment to developing and maintaining a comprehensive sustainability plan.
People are invited to bring homemade posters with their own climate messages.
