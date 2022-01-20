January 20, 2022 - On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Savannah Tree Foundation partnered with Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless to plant 15 trees at the Tiny House Project community. Fruit trees and live oaks were planted by local volunteers to add new tree species to the neighborhood's urban tree canopy, as well as provide residents with a local food source in their own backyards.
The planting took place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service (Monday, Jan. 17), an annual day of action that inspires citizens to engage with their community and honor the legacy of Dr. King. The trees were sponsored in part by Georgia Tree Council through its Georgia ReLeaf program.
“The new fruit trees at the Tiny House Project neighborhood not only add diverse species of trees to an urban area, but add a local food source in residents’ own backyards," said Zoe Rinker, executive director of Savannah Tree Foundation. "Our dream is for Tiny House residents to care for the trees, and see the trees care for them in return.”
“Thanks to the generosity of our valued community partners, Savannah Tree Foundation and the Georgia Tree Council, our residents at the Veterans Tiny Homes will enjoy food grown in their own backyard and a beautifully enhanced tree canopy," added Jenn Darsey, Executive Director, Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless. "We are grateful for the many volunteers and staff of the Savannah Tree Foundation and look forward to continued collaboration. This was a fantastic and inspiring project in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and will be deeply appreciated for years to come!”
Trees offer vast benefits for the Tiny House community. Thriving urban forests bolster human health, from encouraging physical activity to reducing respiratory illnesses stemming from air pollution. In the United States, park trees alone remove about 75,000 tons ($500 million) of air pollution each year. And urban trees reduce runoff of sediment, pollutants, and organic matter into streams, improving our water quality. Trees have also been shown to reduce crime, lower stress levels, and develop community pride.
Visit www.savannahtree.org to learn more.
