January 4, 2022 - Last month the Southeast Energy Efficiency Alliance (SEEA) announced the winners of the inaugural Southeast Energy Insecurity Project Implementation Awards. The award winners were selected by the Southeast Energy Insecurity Project (SEIP) Leadership Forum. The project was formerly housed at Duke University’s Nicholas Institute for Environmental Policy Solutions.

“The award winners are doing the hard work of developing and implementing programs that facilitate better access to energy assistance," said Sabrina Cowden, principal at Sabrina Cowden Consulting and a member of the Leadership Forum. "We are excited to support projects that provide meaningful pathways to address energy insecurity and can be held up as program models throughout the Southeast.”

