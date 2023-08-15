August 15, 2023 - Governor Brian P. Kemp recently announced that the Board of Natural Resources (DNR) voted unanimously to approve Jeff Cown as Director of the Environmental Protection Division (EPD), effective Aug. 16.
“I look forward to Jeff's continued service to our state as EPD Director,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “With an accomplished and dedicated history in this field, he will be an asset to the Division as it continues the essential work of ensuring Georgia remains a good steward of our natural resources while balancing the needs of our citizens. I also want to thank my Executive Counsel, David Dove, for serving as Interim EPD Director.”
