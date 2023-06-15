June 15, 2023 - The National Park Service is working on a Development Concept Plan (DCP) for Fort Pulaski National Monument that will provide comprehensive guidance for addressing the park’s facility and infrastructure needs. Several aged facilities no longer meet functional visitor and operational demands, and recent storms and continued sea-level rise have exacerbated the physical decline of some important park facilities.
The park seeks public input to inform this planning effort. A public commenting period will be open through July 12, 2023, and includes opportunities to submit written comments and participate in a public meeting.
Staff from Fort Pulaski National Monument will host an in-person public meeting on Thursday, June 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the park visitor center to share information about the plan and planning process, gather input, and answer questions from the public.
Comments and ideas may be submitted by selecting “Open for Comment” on the left menu and selecting “Development Concept Plan and EA for Facilities and Infrastructure at FOPU.” There is also a second online platform that provides information about the Fort Pulaski National Monument DCP and an interactive opportunity to examine future options for the site. It may be accessed at https://ow.ly/vpnq50OMkh0.
After public comments are received park staff will work to develop further refined strategies before developing the plan. There will be another opportunity to comment on the DCP once it is in full draft. We hope you will join us and provide your valuable input!
