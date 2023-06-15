FortPulaski.jpeg

June 15, 2023 - The National Park Service is working on a Development Concept Plan (DCP) for Fort Pulaski National Monument that will provide comprehensive guidance for addressing the park’s facility and infrastructure needs. Several aged facilities no longer meet functional visitor and operational demands, and recent storms and continued sea-level rise have exacerbated the physical decline of some important park facilities. 

The park seeks public input to inform this planning effort. A public commenting period will be open through July 12, 2023, and includes opportunities to submit written comments and participate in a public meeting. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.