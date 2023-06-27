paddlega.jpeg

June 27, 2023 - On Sunday, June 25, more than 200 people from across Georgia and 11 other states began a weeklong journey on the rivers, creeks, oxbows, swamps and lakes in the Savannah River basin.

Designed to connect people with and protect Georgia’s rivers, Georgia River Network’s annual Paddle Georgia adventure takes place on a different river each summer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time since 2019 the organization has hosted Paddle Georgia as a large-group, week-long adventure.

