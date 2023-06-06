June 6, 2023 - A new biomass recycling and clearing company – SouthEast Recovery & Recycling – has launched in Savannah, bringing a sustainable, green solution to the removal and repurposing of tree debris and vegetation throughout the southeast. Using high-powered grinders and clean burning technology, SouthEast Recovery & Recycling collects organic waste and gives it a second life as mulch, top-soil, wood chips and/or paper products.
“We are looking forward to bringing an environmentally friendly land clearing and recycling option for businesses, developers and municipalities to the southeast,” said Matthew Lipman, Chief Marketing Officer of SouthEast Recovery & Recycling. “Development throughout Savannah and the southeast has grown significantly and will continue to increase over the years, as seen with the new land clearing and port logistics warehouses in southeast Savannah. With the use of grinders and Air Burners machines, we’re able to dramatically help reduce carbon and methane emissions – ultimately helping to keep pollution lower in the communities where we operate.”
SouthEast Recovery & Recycling will offer the following services:
- Recovery of organic debris from land clearing projects, large-scale tree trimming, landscaping or development, natural disasters, neighborhoods and more.
- Recycling of organic waste with the use of top-of-the-line equipment, such as 95,000-pound grinders and Air Burners.
- Disaster recovery support to remove debris throughout the southeastern United States, helping local governments and communities in the aftermath of severe weather.
The use of grinders reduces waste volume by as much as 80%, helping to keep trucks off the roads, thus reducing wear and tear on county roads, noise pollution and traffic. Air Burners machines reduce waste volume by 97% and help improve air quality compared to open burning and burn curtain methods by eliminating black carbon emissions. Furthermore, it also produces biochar that can be used for fertilizer, topsoil and/or storm water treatment.
SouthEast Recovery & Recycling is currently working with Marsh Construction Services on a 68-acre land clearing job in the Rincon area. The company brings approximately 20 jobs to the area. To learn more, visit www.SECleanup.com.
