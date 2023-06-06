June 6, 2023 - A new biomass recycling and clearing company – SouthEast Recovery & Recycling – has launched in Savannah, bringing a sustainable, green solution to the removal and repurposing of tree debris and vegetation throughout the southeast. Using high-powered grinders and clean burning technology, SouthEast Recovery & Recycling collects organic waste and gives it a second life as mulch, top-soil, wood chips and/or paper products. 

“We are looking forward to bringing an environmentally friendly land clearing and recycling option for businesses, developers and municipalities to the southeast,” said Matthew Lipman, Chief Marketing Officer of SouthEast Recovery & Recycling. “Development throughout Savannah and the southeast has grown significantly and will continue to increase over the years, as seen with the new land clearing and port logistics warehouses in southeast Savannah. With the use of grinders and Air Burners machines, we’re able to dramatically help reduce carbon and methane emissions – ultimately helping to keep pollution lower in the communities where we operate.” 

