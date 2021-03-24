March 24, 2021 - The Greenery, Inc., the region’s premiere landscape company serving Savannah, the Lowcountry, the Greenville area and Northern Florida, recently announced the promotion of Ken Thomas to Chief of Operations. An industry veteran, Thomas exhibits a wealth of industry knowledge and executive level experience.
Over his 30 year career, Thomas has owned and operated three successful landscape companies including Scapes Group in Atlanta, one of Americas top 150 Companies. He is a long standing member of NALP/ACLA and past president of the Metro Atlanta Landscape and Turf Association. Thomas has worked with The Greenery since 2016 as an advisor, consultant, trainer and most recently as VP of Maintenance Operations.
“Ken is a natural leader with an impressive background in the landscape industry,” says Lee Edwards, CEO of The Greenery. “With his expertise and leadership experience, we are confident that he will continue leading The Greenery in the right direction.”
In addition to his leadership role at The Greenery, Ken and partner Ben Gandy will continue to support and promote the landscape industry as principals of Envisor Consulting. Envisor helps business owners and leaders to be able to “Envision and Achieve” their greatest success.
For more information about The Greenery, Inc., visit www.thegreeneryinc.com.
