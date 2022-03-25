March 25, 2022 - The City of Savannah will host a networking event for local disadvantaged business enterprises (LDBE) on Tuesday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Savannah Convention Center as part of its 100% Savannah initiative. The City is partnering with McKinstry, a national construction and energy contractor, to welcome community business leaders interested in sustainability and zero carbon and energy optimization in the construction and building maintenance and operations arenas.
In March 2020, the Savannah City Council unanimously passed the 100% Savannah resolution to transition to 100% clean, renewable electricity by 2035 and all other energy sources transition to clean and renewable by 2050. A key charge from the mayor and council: to ensure inclusiveness in the planning and implementation process.
At the networking event, the City will make strides to engage the local disadvantaged business community in preparation for the capital improvement projects to come as part of the transition to clean energy. “The City of Savannah is dedicated to ensuring local residents and leaders of our disadvantaged business community have opportunity to be part of this vital initiative and the work it offers,” shared MarRonde Lumpkin-Lotson, business opportunity manager for the city’s economic development department.
Nick Deffley, office of sustainability director, shared in a recent city council meeting, “There is incredible economic opportunity here to bring in technical workforce training and employment opportunities that translate to better paying jobs and careers that have a strong and robust future.” Currently, $22 billion a year flows out of the state for non-renewable energy imports. With this bold and aggressive initiative, the city will increase jobs and keeps those dollars in the local community as a direct benefit to all Savannahians. “I can’t speak highly enough of the council for moving unanimously on this position and with this resolution. It is an audacious and ambitious goal,” Deffley added.
While the City is leading the effort to transition to 100% clean energy, this work truly belongs to and will be run by Savannahians. Ultimately a grass roots effort, residents will help the city achieve its goals by participating in working and focus groups, becoming a 100% Savannah Ambassador, and being involved every step along the way including building and installing the systems this transition requires.
Deffley continued, “City staff and community organizations have been hugely involved in helping drive this effort. We can make a real change and begin doing our part to reduce the impacts of climate change and build a thriving Savannah where everyone enjoys a high quality of life.”
