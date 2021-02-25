February 25, 2021 - The Greenery, Inc. recently announced the promotion of Melissa Brock to the position of Director of Business Development. In this new position, Brock will be responsible for overseeing the business development team. Her main focus will be to continue to build relationships with clients to generate opportunities for company growth in all markets served by The Greenery including Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Beaufort, Savannah, Greenville, Daytona and surrounding areas.
“Melissa is someone that every company wants working for them – she’s dedicated and driven and strong in customer relations,” says Lee Edwards, CEO of The Greenery. “We are excited to have her bring new business to our growing company.”
Brock has been with The Greenery for 10 years.
