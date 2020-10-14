October 14, 2020 - The Greenery, Inc. announced the promotion of its employee/owner Melissa Brophy to Commercial Maintenance Branch Manager in Savannah, GA. Brophy previously worked as a Business Developer in the Savannah market.
Her new role will include the financial management of the Savannah branch to ensure successful operations, continued strategic business development to promote growth in the market, ongoing safety review, and workforce development to provide consistent quality on all properties.
“We believe Melissa demonstrates the solid business insight, strong leadership abilities and great customer relations skills to be successful in this position,” says Lee Edwards, The Greenery CEO. “We are excited to watch her grow and thrive as she embarks on this new journey.”
Brophy has been with The Greenery for 7 years.
