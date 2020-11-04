November 4, 2020 - The City of Savannah Office of Sustainability has scheduled the first set of virtual meetings to gather community input about the city's 100 percent renewable energy resolution.
The zoom meetings will be held by district and hosted by the councilmembers representing each area.
At-Large Alderwomen Kesha Gibson-Carter and Alicia Blakely will host a citywide meeting on Monday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. Register in advance for this meeting at savannahga.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYvf-Cvpj4sE9CfGPVEMnHzy77BZ4INK51Z.
District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier will host a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. Register in advance for this meeting at savannahga.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYsc--opjsiGNZfjgEiz9kpcd1eUe5_wFqv.
District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo will host a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. Register in advance for this meeting at savannahga.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcsc-CpqjwiG9Tzubvhj1S4b6qJBAfGCr5Z.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting.
Meetings for other districts are being scheduled, and the details will be shared once they are finalized.
In March, the city council unanimously passed the 100 percent renewable energy resolution focused on an equitable transition to renewable energy that promotes community health, our coastal environment, and our local economy.
The resolution goals are ambitious, stating all electricity consumed within the City of Savannah limits will be from clean, renewable energy sources by 2035, and all other energy forms consumed within the incorporated city of Savannah will be from clean and renewable energy sources by 2050.
