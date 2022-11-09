November 9, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Labor-Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has awarded the Institute for Health Logistics & Analytics (IHLA) at Georgia Southern University two grants totaling more than $310,000 to provide training and education to help agribusiness owners and agricultural workers in Georgia.

OSHA’s Susan Harwood Training Grants Program funds grants to nonprofit organizations annually based on congressional appropriations with the goal of improving worker health. At Georgia Southern, these grants will fund agribusiness training and education and help prepare owners and workers for future zoonotic disease outbreaks by leveraging a “One Health” approach.

