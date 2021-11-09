November 9, 2021 - Georgia Tech-Savannah is slated to host the 11th Annual Clean Energy Roadshow with Georgia Public Service Commissioner, Tim Echols, on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on campus, 210 Technology Dr. Savannah.
This zero-cost resiliency and sustainability educational seminar for government and commercial fleets will feature renewable natural gas, propane and electric vehicle conversions for light, medium and heavy-duty applications. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy an outdoor showcase of state-of-the-art alternative fuel vehicles, including Georgia-based, Club Car small-wheel utility vehicles, Blue Bird electric and propane school buses and a class 8 Waste Management CNG Refuse hauler.
Experts will discuss how rural and urban communities could use and benefit from clean energy vehicles in both private and commercial transportation. Participants will be offered a walking tour of the various low-emission and zero-emission vehicles, and later a post-event guided technology tour of the Port Fuel Center in Port Wentworth – a few miles away from the GA Tech Savannah campus. Lunch is provided and the event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
“We are pleased to have Tim Echols back on campus to host this year’s Clean Energy Roadshow to educate our local business and government leaders, along with the public, about the advantages of alternatively fueled vehicle technology. Every year, the road show connects with participants and provides them with additional resources, utilities, suppliers and advice on funding and project implementation for low and zero emissions,” said Diane Lee, executive director of the GT Savannah Campus. “Since the Roadshow’s inception, hundreds of clean fuel projects have started in Georgia; and we are glad to be able to bring this opportunity to the local community here on our Savannah campus.”
For the full agenda and to register for this free event, visit CleanEnergyRoadshow.com.
