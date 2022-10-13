October 13, 2022 - The City of Savannah’s Office of Sustainability will host a 100% Savannah community event from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Fellwood Park, 50 Kenny Anderson Collection Dr.

Participants will enjoy free food, music, and youth activities and receive information on clean energy programs and opportunities.

