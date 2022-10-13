October 13, 2022 - The City of Savannah’s Office of Sustainability will host a 100% Savannah community event from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Fellwood Park, 50 Kenny Anderson Collection Dr.
Participants will enjoy free food, music, and youth activities and receive information on clean energy programs and opportunities.
“The Office of Sustainability is excited for this opportunity to show the community the benefits that come from clean energy—lower energy bills, new job opportunities, and more comfortable homes,” said Sustainability Director Nick Deffley. “We hope that you will join us for a beautiful day of fun, food, and music in the park as we work to engage 100% of Savannahians for the 100% Savannah initiative.”
The initiative’s goal is to lead Savannah in transitioning to safe, clean, renewable energy to increase economic opportunity, improve community health and well-being, and protect our natural environment. This event is part of the City’s goal to engage with the community about clean energy and its benefit to households and the greater community.
