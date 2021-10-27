October 27, 2021 - In its first Action Pod event in the Savannah area, Greenpeace Savannah will be hosting an event on Oct. 28, 2021, from 7-9 p.m. at Starland Yard at 2411 Desoto Ave, Savannah, GA. The purpose is to encourage local citizens to contact their representatives to support the Build Back Better act.
Climate change has recently been at the forefront of governments all over the world and has been recently deemed one of the greatest financial risks currently facing all nations, including the United States. Issues such as ending fossil fuel subsidies, reducing carbon dioxide, removing single-use plastics, and stopping overfishing are key to helping us stop the major threats to our climate.
As part of a larger national campaign, Greenpeace has been working to encourage voters to contact their representatives nationwide to support the climate initiatives within the Build Back Better Act that is currently in Congress right now.
The event will have supporters using advanced texting software to send messages to supporters asking them to contact their representatives in support of the act. Anyone wishing to attend can sign up at https://events.greenpeaceusa.org/.
Greenpeace Savannah is a Greenpeace USA Action Pod that was started to help spread information about the issues of climate change and encourage lawmakers to enact critical laws to protect our precious resources. Greenpeace Savannah also encourages local citizens to effect real change through ocean and coastal cleanups and other conservation work.
