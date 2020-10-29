October 29, 2020 - Promoting sustainability as a core value has landed Georgia Southern University on the Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges for the 10th year in a row. Director of the Office of Leadership and Community Engagement Jodi Kennedy said being featured in the guide is a massive achievement.
“Having Georgia Southern University recognized on the Princeton Review Green Colleges list speaks to the efforts that Sustainability Programs, in partnership with the facilities team and Academic Affairs, have made over the last decade to educate students and our community on sustainability topics while also implementing infrastructure to positively contribute to Georgia Southern’s environmental impact,” Kennedy said.
Currently, the University is promoting sustainability by developing a new Climate Action Plan in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and push for climate neutrality on all campuses. A Sustainability Advisory Group, consisting of representation from students, Academic Affairs, Business and Finance, and Student Affairs, is also being developed to advocate for sustainability projects on campus.
“We are especially pleased to recommend Georgia Southern during Campus Sustainability Month, the international celebration of sustainability in higher education,” said Rob Franek, editor in chief of The Princeton Review. “With robust offerings in environmental studies and initiatives, these schools demonstrate their commitment to sustainability in a range of innovative ways. We recommend them highly to all students seeking to learn and live at a green college.”
Princeton Review’s guide, which consists of 416 schools, is compiled after surveying administrators at 695 colleges about their institutions’ sustainability-related policies, practices and programs. Survey topics ranged from academic offerings and campus initiatives to career preparation for green jobs.
To view the complete guide, visit www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings?rankings=green-colleges.
