May 4, 2021 - The Greenery, Inc. the region’s premiere landscape company, recently announced the promotion of Rick Sotiropoulos to Construction Business Development Director. In this new role, he will focus on helping The Greenery strengthen current market impact and further develop into new and expanding markets with its Construction Services.
Sotiropoulos has been with The Greenery Inc since 2015 as the Pre-Construction Manager. His new role as Construction Business Development Director will mainly consist of seeking business opportunities, market research, maintaining and expanding client relationships throughout the various markets that The Greenery serves. These markets include the South Carolina Lowcountry; coastal Georgia; Jacksonville/Daytona, FL; and Greenville/Spartanburg, SC.
He is married to Angela of 25 years and is a father of two children Ethan (18) and Cole (15). He is active in his community and has been a South Carolina Low Country resident since 1996.
“Rick has demonstrated tremendous leadership and business skills throughout his tenure with The Greenery,” says Lee Edwards, CEO of The Greenery. “We are confident in his ability to continue to develop and grow The Greenery’s construction services for our existing and future markets.”
Visit www.thegreeneryinc.com for more information.
