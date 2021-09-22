September 22, 2021 - City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a sewage spill on Monday, Sept. 20, at 98 Darque Rd. in Savannah.
Significant inflow of rainwater caused the sewer system to become overwhelmed and manholes to overflow. An estimated spill of 91,250 gallons occurred before being corrected. This is classified as a major spill under State Environmental Protection Division guidelines. Any spill over 10,000 gallons is considered a major spill.
Spill notification is being made via news release and area signage. All agencies (Georgia Environmental Protection Division, Health Department and the City of Savannah Office of Marketing and Communications) were notified per state guidelines.
