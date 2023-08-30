151539_5day_cone_no_line_and_wind.png

August 30, 2023 - 12 p.m. UPDATE: Local agencies continue to monitor Hurricane Idalia. Our area is under a Hurricane Warning, Storm Surge Warning, Tornado Watch, and Flood Watch, and saw Tornado Warnings earlier today. 

The greatest impacts are expected to occur in Chatham County mid-afternoon Wednesday into Wednesday night, with strongest winds during evening hours. Idalia is currently a Category 1 hurricane, and is moving north north east at 20 mph, with sustained winds at 90 mph. Tides at Fort Pulaski are predicted to be 10.3 feet, and officials are closely monitoring the conditions on US 80 in preparation of potential bridge closures.

