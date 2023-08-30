August 30, 2023 - 6 a.m. Hurricane Idalia strengthened overnight into a Category 4 storm, and is expected to make landfall in Florida between 6 and 9 a.m. today. Our area is now under a Hurricane Warning, Storm Surge Warning, Tornado Watch, and Flood Watch. The State of Georgia is under a State of Emergency Order, in addition to Chatham County and the City of Savannah.
The greatest impacts are expected to occur in Chatham County mid-afternoon Wednesday into Wednesday evening.
According to the National Hurricane Center, at 5 a.m. the eye of Idalia was located approximately 60 miles west of Cedar Key, Florida, and that maximum sustained winds had increased to 130 mph, with higher gusts.
The greatest impact to Chatham County could be heavy rainfall, with predictions of 1-2 inches, coastal flooding, 2-4 feet of storm surge, rip currents, and Hurricane force winds. Residents in low-lying areas should stay alert for possible flooding. A risk of severe weather, including tornadoes spawned by Idalia also exists.
Georgia Department of Transportation is closing several bridges in the southeast coastal region ahead of Hurricane Idalia's anticipated gale-force winds. The Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick-Glynn County will close at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 to vehicular traffic, and the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah will close to vehicular traffic at 2 p.m. The Houlihan bridge on SR 25 will also close to maritime traffic at noon. The timing of these closures may change based on evolving weather conditions.
The bridges are being closed for the safety of the traveling public. The predicted strength of the wind at these bridges' elevation will render vehicles susceptible to incidents. Motorists attempting to navigate vehicles across these bridges in conditions with the high wind levels anticipated from Hurricane Idalia may not be able to properly control their vehicles. The closures will remain in place until further notice. Once the hurricane and its storm impacts subside, an extensive inspection of the bridges will be performed.
US 80, including the Bull River and Lazaretto Creek bridges, will continue to be monitored by Chatham County Police, Tybee Island Police, and GDOT, and may close if wind speeds or water levels reach a critical level.
Chatham County Government, City of Savannah offices will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30. A decision about government office closures for Thursday will be made Wednesday after assessing the impacts of the storm.
To receive the most up to date information, text CEMA to 77295.
