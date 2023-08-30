093940_5day_cone_no_line_and_wind.png

August 30, 2023 - 6 a.m. Hurricane Idalia strengthened overnight into a Category 4 storm, and is expected to make landfall in Florida between 6 and 9 a.m. today. Our area is now under a Hurricane Warning, Storm Surge Warning, Tornado Watch, and Flood Watch. The State of Georgia is under a State of Emergency Order, in addition to Chatham County and the City of Savannah. 

The greatest impacts are expected to occur in Chatham County mid-afternoon Wednesday into Wednesday evening.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.