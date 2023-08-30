August 30, 2023 - 8:30 p.m. As Idalia passed over coastal Georgia, it was downgraded to a Tropical Storm. Local agencies continue to monitor reports and send out crews to assess and fix damage. Idalia's maximum sustained winds are around 65 mph and it is moving NE at 21 mph. Our area is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Warning; and a Flood Watch until 2 a.m.
Chatham Emergency Management Agency asks residents to only call 911 if they are experiencing an emergency. For any storm-related resources you can call United Way's 211 information and referral service.
Downed trees and power lines are prevalent in the area. To report trees downed on public right of way properties, such as streets or easements, call 311 within Savannah city limits, or for Chatham County, contact Public Works via the MyChatham App.
Keep away from downed power lines and report them immediately. If you see a downed line, call Georgia Power at 1-888-891-0938. If your power does go out, opt for flashlights instead of candles to avoid fire risks. And if you are using backup power sources like generators, ensure that they're used safely and outdoors. If you anticipate a power outage or are experiencing one, turn off electrical appliances to avoid power surge damage when electricity returns.
Tides at Fort Pulaski are predicted to be 10.1 feet, and areas prone to flooding continue to be at risk.
Georgia Department of Transportation has not yet announced the reopening of the Talmadge Bridge and Sidney Lanier Bridge. They will reopen following an extensive inspection of the bridges.
Agencies ask that residents limit travel to essential trips only. If a traffic signal is not functioning at all at an intersection, all drivers must treat the intersection as if a stop sign is posted for all directions.
Be aware of standing water during and after the storm. Most flood-related deaths and injuries can be avoided by following the advice of Turn Around, Don't Drown. If you come to an area that is covered with water, you may not know the depth of the water or the condition of the road or ground underneath. Updates on closures due to flooding in the City of Savannah will be posted at savannahga.gov/floodalert.
Chatham County, City of Savannah, City of Tybee Island and other government offices, in addition to the Coastal Health District Health Departments, will remain closed through Thursday, Aug. 31. All critical workforce will be expected to report for duty for storm-related efforts and should plan to check in with their supervisors.
City of Savannah anticipates resuming the trash collection schedule on a modified schedule on Thursday, Aug. 31, beginning with the regularly scheduled Wednesday pickup.
Chatham Area Transit will also suspend operations on Thursday, Aug. 31, including Fixed-Route, Paratransit, DOT, and the Savannah Belles Ferry.
All emergency essential services, including public safety, sanitation, water and sewer, stormwater, park and tree, and traffic engineering will respond at full capacity as weather permits.
