August 30, 2023 - 8:30 p.m. As Idalia passed over coastal Georgia, it was downgraded to a Tropical Storm. Local agencies continue to monitor reports and send out crews to assess and fix damage. Idalia's maximum sustained winds are around 65 mph and it is moving NE at 21 mph. Our area is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Warning; and a Flood Watch until 2 a.m.

Chatham Emergency Management Agency asks residents to only call 911 if they are experiencing an emergency. For any storm-related resources you can call United Way's 211 information and referral service. 

