August 26, 2021 - The Savannah branch of Wells Fargo Advisors recently announced that Alex Wren has been promoted to first vice president, branch manager. In his new role, Wren will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Savannah branch as well as satellite branches in Skidaway Island and St. Simons. He previously served as a vice president – assistant branch manager of Wells Fargo Advisors’ flagship office in New York City.
“Alex comes to us from our Park Avenue office in New York, the largest branch at Wells Fargo Advisors. He has coached and developed some of the firm’s largest advisors with a broad and diverse client base,” said Pam Nichols, managing director – market leader of the Wells Fargo Advisors Greater Georgia Market. “Alex impressed me with his passion and enthusiasm, his commitment to helping his Advisors succeed and his ability to leverage Wells Fargo Advisors’ extensive resources to help his advisors better serve their clients. I am excited to work with him as we grow the Greater Georgia Market.”
“I’m committed to fostering an entrepreneurial environment in which advisors can thrive, evolve and develop their exclusive brand,” said Wren on his new role. “My goal is to make our Savannah branch the premier destination for financial advisors in the area to serve their clients.”
Wren has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Wells Fargo Advisors in 2018, he led a complex for UBS in White Plains, NY and was a manager for Scottrade in Stamford, CT. Wren holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Binghamton University. He is a member of the Generation Connection NYC and the Veterans’ Connection NYC. He has also volunteered with Wells Fargo Advisors’ Hiring Our Heroes corporate fellowship program.
Wells Fargo Advisors’ primary Savannah office is located at 200 Stephenson Avenue and can be reached by calling 912-921-3400.
