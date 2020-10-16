October 16, 2020 - Bernard Williams & Company has named Allison Petricca Account Manager in the Personal Lines Division. Petricca works with the company’s Personal Lines team to provide excellent customer service to new and existing clients.
“Allison has a positive, can do attitude,” Robert Daniels, Chief Operating Officer of Bernard Williams & Company said. “She is committed to helping our clients and taking on challenges.”
Petricca and her family relocated to Georgia last year when her husband, who is in the U.S. Coast Guard, was transferred. “We love this area and are proud to call it home. I look forward to serving our clients and being a part of the Bernard Williams family,” Petricca said. Her customer service and sales experience include her work as a real estate agent in New Jersey and as a Business School Registrar. A native of New Providence, NJ, she studied Early Childhood Education at West Virginia University.
Established in 1934 by Bernard F. Williams, Bernard Williams & Company is independently owned and serves the insurance and risk management needs of over 4,000 businesses and families throughout Georgia and the Southeast. Headquartered in Savannah, Bernard Williams & Company offers clients a winning combination of quality, service and value from a carefully selected group of financially sound, reputable insurance companies.
