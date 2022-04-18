April 18, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently announced that Prosperity Home Mortgage, a full-service mortgage banker and equal housing lender, will now be working closely with Agents and Customers to offer industry-leading residential loan products and services.
Prosperity, a fellow subsidiary of the trusted Berkshire Hathaway brand, specializes in residential purchase and refinance loans. Since its founding in 2006, the company has expanded to cover nearly every state with more than 1,000 employees nationwide. Mortgage Executive Magazine and Scotsman Guide have repeatedly ranked Prosperity as one of the best mortgage companies in the country.
“We’re excited to offer our clients the top-notch services of Prosperity Home Mortgage for all their lending needs,” said Bay Street Realty Group Broker Will Thurman. “Combining the expertise of the largest real estate firm in the Lowcountry and coastal Georgia with the most competitive purchase lender in the market will make us an unmatched powerhouse in the region.”
Prosperity offers customers a host of unique products and an unparalleled customer-centric approach, including fully credit underwritten pre-approvals and the ability to lock in interest rates before finding a property; allowing customers to stand out in multiple offer situations and protect themselves against an ever-changing rate environment. Knowing that most deals are completed over nights and weekends, Prosperity consultants are committed to availability and leveraging high-quality, hyper-local appraisers with extensive knowledge of the specific market.
“We believe the home buying experience should be as smooth and seamless as possible,” said Prosperity President and CEO Tim Wilson. “We’re thrilled to work with a company like Bay Street Realty Group that shares our vision for serving our valuable clients with integrity they can trust.”
Prosperity Home Mortgage offers a wide range of mortgage products, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, jumbo loans, Federal Housing Administration (FHA), Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, and renovation financing.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
