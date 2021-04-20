April 20, 2021 - MemberXP, a member experience solution from CU Solutions Group, has named Center Parc Credit Union one of their 2021 Best of the Best award winners.
The coveted Best of the Best award is given each year to credit unions that have consistently provided exceptional member service, as reported by their own members. Only the highest-performing credit unions utilizing the MemberXP platform are given this honor. The Best of the Best award is independently granted by MemberXP based on specific and rigorous criteria. Taking into consideration the extreme challenges of delivering extraordinary member service during a nation-wide pandemic and economic crisis, this year’s award winners reflect some of the most agile and responsive credit unions.
MemberXP is a platform that allows credit union members to provide immediate feedback on the service they receive. Serving credit unions in the United States and Canada, MemberXP uses mystery shoppers and member surveys to gauge the overall member experience across multiple delivery channels, then deliver that data on an intuitive dashboard. The platform tracks specific experiences, such as applying for a loan, conducting a transaction — mobile, online or in branch — or opening a new account, and turns qualitative data into quantifiable and actionable information for the credit union.
“Center Parc Credit Union is committed to our mission of helping members achieve financial success, as demonstrated by this award,” said Donna Williams, Community Development Liaison. “We provide members with the highest level of service through our financial operation while also supporting the community’s well-being beyond financial services,” she continued, citing the credit union’s nonprofit sponsorships and strong local presence through programs like their Community Gardens Initiative.
“Throughout the last year, credit unions have once again shown they are willing to go above and beyond to connect and serve their members, no matter the challenges,” said Dave Adams, president and CEO of CU Solutions Group. “Every year the Best of the Best awards turns our attention to the trailblazers in our industry, that are truly dedicated to delivering brand-defining experiences and unparalleled member service dedication.”
