April 6, 2021 - The public is invited to take part in a communal art project that will take place across Savannah all month in preparation of Earth Day (April 22), and Center Parc Credit Union is hosting a pair of pop-up parties with Savannah artist Joanne Morton, the driving force behind that project, the “Manifesting Mobile.”
The first of Center Parc’s pop-up parties was held at its Pooler branch, inside the Pooler Walmart, on April 1. Still to come is a similar event Tuesday, April 6, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Savannah branch, located inside the Walmart at 6000 Ogeechee Road.
Participants will be provided with the materials to be incorporated into the “Manifesting Mobile,” an ongoing project that plays a heavy role in Savannah’s Earth Day calendar. Participants will add their message and artwork to 4-inch circles which will make up the larger mobile piece. Joanne Morton, who describes herself as a “positive energy artist/activist,” will be on hand at the party to facilitate the creation of the artwork. She will bring recycled cardboard circles, markers and other materials to produce the artwork.
“Center Parc has always recognized the importance of supporting and being involved in the communities where our members live,” said Donna William, Community Development Liaison. “Here in the Savannah area, we’ve done that with a strong focus on environment and health. We have sponsored community gardens and have partnered with organizations devoted to access to healthy food. Participating in Earth Day through this fun and inspiring art project just seemed a natural for us.”
Anyone who would like to participate is welcome at the Center Parc Credit Union party. You can also read more about the project, including other party dates at various Savannah neighborhood parks, at earthdaysavannah.org. Learn more about the principal artist, Joanne Morton, at her website, joannemorton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.