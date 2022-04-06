April 6, 2022 - Chatham County has launched its Small Business Grant Program to help support local businesses impacted by the pandemic. The Chatham County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved program funding of $1.5 million to focus on small locally owned businesses located in the unincorporated portions of the county.
The Chatham County Small Business Recovery program provides grants up to $25,000 for reimbursement of operating costs, mitigation against revenue loss, and expansion of the business, to qualified small businesses for specific pandemic recovery related expenses.
The application process opened Friday, April 1, 2022. To apply visit https://www.chathamcountyga.gov/OurCounty/ARPA or call 912-335-5314, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
“Chatham County wants to help our small businesses in Unincorporated Chatham recover from their COVID-19 losses. These businesses are very important to our community,” says Chairman Chester A. Ellis.
The Small Business Recovery Grant Program eligibility requirements include, but are not limited to:
- Be currently in operation and located in unincorporated Chatham County
- Be current on state, federal and property taxes
- Not be suspended or debarred from the use of federal funds
- Not be a chain or a franchise, unless franchise is not a subsidiary of a larger corporation and the majority of locations are within Chatham County
- Intend to stay in business for the following 12 months
- Show proof of negative COVID-19 impacts.
- Have less than 100 employees
