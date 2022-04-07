April 7, 2022 - First Chatham Bank, the area’s locally owned and operated community bank, delivered a year of record-breaking performance and has reported a pre-tax net income of $13.1MM in 2021 as compared to $4.1MM in 2020.
While 2021 continued to present its share of challenges, First Chatham Bank remained focused on providing the true community service it is known for. The Bank actively expanded its nationwide SBA lending team with some of the industry’s top-rated professionals and helped numerous small businesses achieve their dreams. With this expansion, the Bank was able to originate over $167MM in SBA loans, and was ranked one of the top 50 largest SBA lenders in the country.
In addition, the Bank was once again chosen by its friends and neighbors as Best Bank in Chatham, Effingham, and Bryan Counties for the third year.
“The First Chatham Family of Banks concluded its most profitable year ever in 2021. We were able to produce record results by leveraging our full-service community banking footprint with our nationwide SBA lending platform to generate a positive business mix,” said Ken Farrell, President & CEO.
Successfully responding to the ever-changing pandemic environment, the Bank was able to deliver a strong finish in 2021 and is poised to continue that momentum throughout this year.
“We are extremely proud of the Bank’s performance this past year. The ability to deliver these results is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of FCB’s management and staff,”said Benny Curl, Chairman, First Chatham Bank.
With an increase in profitability of over 200%, these extraordinary results help to further our primary goal of increasing shareholder value,” said Steve Green, Chairman, FCB Financial Corp.
