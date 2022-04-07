April 7, 2022 - JLL Capital Markets recently announced that it has closed the sale of Abercorn Walk, a 69,396-square-foot retail center anchored by The Fresh Market and home to an impressive roster of high-performing tenants in Savannah, Georgia.
JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller. GBT Realty Corporation purchased the asset.
Abercorn Walk is anchored by The Fresh Market, with the remainder of the tenancy comprising a nationally recognized line-up, including Ethan Allen, Soma Intimates, White House Black Market, Chicos, Nadeau, Joseph A. Bank, J. Jill, Talbots, StretchLab and Cycle Bar.
The property is located at 5525 Abercorn St. and surrounded by major economic drivers such as Hunter Army Airfield and Savannah Medical Artis District. Located in the Oglethorpe/Abercorn Retail Corridor, Abercorn Walk boasts one of the two specialty grocers in the entire submarket, allowing the center to serve an extended trade area that includes 81,040 residents within a three-mile radius.
The JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Director Jim Hamilton, Senior Director Brad Buchanan and Associate Andrew Michols.
“Abercorn Walk is a high-performing, grocery-anchored asset with near term value-add potential and a strategic location in the robust Savannah MSA,” Hamilton said. “Strong grocer sales have continued to drive the global pursuit of yield into the grocery-anchored sector, creating some of the deepest and diverse buyer pools we have seen to date.”
JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients — whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.