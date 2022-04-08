April 8, 2022 - Great Oaks Bank is hosting a Free Community Shred Day on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 9-11 a.m. at its Richmond Hill office located at 42 Town Center Drive.
As the number of identity theft victims continues to rise, document security and information protection becomes a higher priority. One of the best ways to protect identity is to securely destroy sensitive documents like old tax returns, bank statements and canceled checks.
“We are happy to help our customers and communities protect themselves from identity theft,” said Jon Seagraves, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. “You don’t have to be a customer of the bank to participate. We want the public to dispose of sensitive documents responsibly and to be diligent in protecting identity.”
Great Oaks Bank has partnered with UltraShed Technologies. All documents will be shredded on-site on May 6and all paper will be recycled. The public is invited to bring up to five boxes of personal documents to shred free of charge. Business documents and “eWaste,” such as unwanted computers, laptops, cell phones, and fax machines cannot beaccepted. This event is free and open to the public.
