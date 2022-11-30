November 30, 2022 - Great Oaks Bank announced that April Jackson has joined the bank as a Mortgage Loan Originator. April is based at the bank’s Richmond Hill office but will help customers with home financing throughout the coastal area. April brings 19 years of mortgage experience to her new role. She and her family have lived in the Richmond Hill area since 1994, and is the mother of Devin and Ashlyn.
“We are excited to welcome April to the Great Oaks team,” said Jon Seagraves, Chief Banking Officer. “Her extensive knowledge and experience in the mortgage industry will be a huge asset to the bank and a great benefit to our customers.”
