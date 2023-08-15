August 15, 2023 - As the annual budget process gets underway, the City of Savannah has planned a special engagement for citizens to get an inside look at the process.
The City will host Speak Out Savannah, a special public budget engagement event, on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. in the Junior Achievement Colonial Group Discovery Center on the Georgia Southern Armstrong Campus.
At this event, citizens and stakeholders will learn about the budget process and participate in an engaging and educational budget simulation activity. Groups will cycle through six service areas and allocate funds to balance their budget as well as rank priority areas.
This activity is designed to engage the greater Savannah community in the budget process, give citizens and stakeholders an inside look at the budget process, and collect feedback that will be crucial for city decision-makers in the finalization of the budget this fall.
