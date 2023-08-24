August 24, 2023 - VyStar Foundation announced it is now accepting grant requests for its Youth initiative. Funding priority will be given to nonprofit organizations that support youth by creating access to nutritious meals and stable housing; building workforce experience, skills and education that lead to long-term career pathways; or providing learning environments that encourage creativity and positive development.
VyStar Foundation is dedicated to doing good and leading by example through collaborative partnerships that support military members and veterans, youth, and overall community vitality in the areas served by VyStar Credit Union. VyStar Foundation awarded nearly $200,000 to 10 military service nonprofits in June during its first grant cycle.
“VyStar Foundation is thrilled to announce the opening of our next grant cycle that will focus on the youth in our communities,” said Patricia McElroy, President VyStar Foundation. “We are committed to helping young people achieve their goals and put them on a path to success by providing access to creative learning environments that positively impacts their lives.
The Foundation will consider youth grant requests up to $20,000 and will fund a total of $200,000. The Board of Directors may vary funding amounts and the number of awards depending on the quality and number of applications received.
VyStar Foundation grant application information sessions will be held virtually in August and September:
- Monday, Aug. 28 - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 31 – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 6 – 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Grants through VyStar Foundation are available to 501(c)(3) organizations whose purpose and mission align with the Foundation’s strategic giving pillars:
- Military: Ensuring military members, veterans and their families receive the social services they need and the recognition they deserve
- Youth: Empowering youth by providing equitable access to creative learning environments
- Community Building: Cultivating financially strong, culturally vibrant, and interconnected communities
