August 24, 2023 - VyStar Foundation announced it is now accepting grant requests for its Youth initiative. Funding priority will be given to nonprofit organizations that support youth by creating access to nutritious meals and stable housing; building workforce experience, skills and education that lead to long-term career pathways; or providing learning environments that encourage creativity and positive development.

VyStar Foundation is dedicated to doing good and leading by example through collaborative partnerships that support military members and veterans, youth, and overall community vitality in the areas served by VyStar Credit Union. VyStar Foundation awarded nearly $200,000 to 10 military service nonprofits in June during its first grant cycle.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.