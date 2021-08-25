August 25, 2021 - Center Parc Credit Union has donated $2,500 to the Savannah State University Campus Community Garden. Developed as a means for students who face food insecurities to be able to grow healthy foods affordably, the garden provides hands-on learning experiences and serves as a gathering place for faculty, staff and students to demonstrate a green economy.
“The youth are the roots of our future and community gardens encourage physical activity as well as enhance knowledge of nutrition and fresh food,” said Donna Williams, community development liaison for Center Parc Credit Union. “Supporting the Savannah State University Community Garden perfectly aligns with our mission of serving members beyond just their financial needs.”
Established in March 2021, the SSU Community Garden started with 16 eight-foot-square plots and is now up to 26 plots due to high demand. A “take-home” box is maintained in the garden to offer produce free to anyone on campus. In addition to reducing food insecurity, the Savannah State Campus Community Garden has three specific goals:
To expand nutritional awareness and inspire healthy eating habits by encouraging gardening To provide opportunities for positive social interaction in an attractive setting where the campus community can work together in a healthy pursuit To offer a peaceful garden setting to enjoy year-round
“The support of Center Parc Credit Union allows us to buy compost and soil to help improve the health of our soil, and to purchase a tiller to help prepare plots as we move from season to season,” said Joline Keevy, assistant director of Savannah State University’s International Education Center and one of the garden’s founders. “The students were excited when I told them we would add garden benches and swings. They can come and enjoy the garden, even if they don’t want to plant and grow anything.”
Williams says the financial institution encourages local nonprofits with community-oriented gardening plans to apply for future Center Parc Credit Union sponsorships at www.centerparc.org.
