August 27, 2021 - Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, a top insurance brokerage and consulting firm, has received several new honors in recognition of its growth and achievement. Two industry trade publications, Insurance Journal and Business Insurance, ranked Sterling Seacrest Pritchard among the nation’s top agencies.
The company was noted by Business Insurance as part of its annual list noting the “100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Businesses.” This year, the firm was ranked as the 57th largest business broker in the U.S. -- up from the previous year’s ranking of 72. The firm saw an increase in revenue of 1.4 percent over 2020.
Insurance Journal ranked Sterling Seacrest Pritchard 54th on the list with total Property & Casualty revenue of more than $46 million in 2020. The firm received the highest ranking among Georgia based firms.
“We are excited to be recognized by two industry publications within our first six months of merging as Sterling Seacrest Pritchard,” said SSP President David Paddison. “As always, our primary goal is to deliver client driven results while providing an empowering and innovative work environment for our team. Recognition in these two prestigious publications is a further testament to their continued hard work and dedication.”
Visit sspins.com for more information.
