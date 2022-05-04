May 4, 2022 - Benjamin Oxnard, CPRC®, and Jason B. Ford, Managing Directors - Investments, of Oxnard Ford Financial Consulting Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in Savannah, Georgia have been recognized on the Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list by Forbes for 2022.
This accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their minds – helping their clients succeed.
“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as two of the Best-in-State Wealth Advisors in 2022,” said Oxnard. “As investment planning has become more complex, our top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals.”
Together, Oxnard and Ford have more than 44 years of combined experience in the financial services industry. Oxnard is a graduate of Susquehanna University and earned a B.A. in finance while Ford received a B.B.A. in finance from Georgia Southern University.
“Our team aims to meet clients at every point of their investment planning evolution while providing guidance, transparency, and confidence,” said Ford. “Being recognized by Forbes as a Best-in-State Wealth Advisors in 2022 is a valued achievement that we do not take for granted.”
The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.
