April 27, 2022 - Bernard Williams & Company, an independent and locally-owned insurance, risk management and financial services company, has announced the following additions to its team.
The company has named Jonathan “Jay” Hendrix Account Manager Trainee in the Commercial Lines Division. Hendrix works with the division’s team to provide excellent customer service to new and existing clients. “Jay has built a respected reputation,” Robert Daniels, Chief Operating Officer of Bernard Williams & Company said. “With his military experience and his insurance knowledge, he has what it takes to help our clients and to take on challenges.” Licensed in Property/Casualty and Life/Health Insurance, Hendrix is currently working on his CISR (Certified Insurance Service Representative) designation. His previous insurance industry experience includes serving as Risk Manager / Commercial Lines Producer with the Barrow Group. He also worked at State Farm, where he was in Commercial/Personal Insurance & Banking.
Hendrix served four years of active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) and four years in the Reserves. A USMC Corporal, he earned four medals, two ribbons, and other awards and was a volunteer at the Barrow County Veteran Resource Center.
He is a native of Snellville, GA and attended the University of South Carolina-Columbia. Since moving to Savannah, Hendrix has volunteered as outreach minister for “The Dive Savannah.”
Hillary Danielle “Dani” Landuyt is the company’s new Benefits Account Manager Assistant. She assists producers and account managers with providing quotes and completed insurance packages to clients.
Prior to joining Bernard Williams & Company, Landuyt was with Saint Leo University, where she was Faculty Coordinator/Veteran Certification Specialist. Her responsibilities included onboarding new faculty members, planning class schedules, and handling all Veteran class certifications directly with the Veterans Administration.
Landuyt graduated Magna Cum Laude from Saint Leo University with a B.A. degree in Criminal Justice and specialization in Criminalistics. She is a native of Savannah.
Aaron Roberson has joined Bernard Williams & Company as an Accounting Associate. “Aaron’s accounting experience and his commitment to helping others will benefit our clients and our company,” Daniels said.
Roberson’s previous experience includes serving as staff accountant at Chatham Orthopaedic Associates and as Accounts Payable Specialist at Factory Direct Wholesale. In his new role, he will be responsible for general accounting duties and assisting with claims and administrative work.
A native of Savannah, Roberson earned a B.B.A. degree in Accounting at Georgia Southern University.
Kristen Scales has an integral role as Bernard Williams & Company’s Receptionist at the company’s corporate office. Kristen is one of the first persons with whom new and current clients interact. In addition to greeting new customers and addressing new business calls, she pulls necessary reports and assists in numerous accounting and customer service support functions.
A native of Greenwich, CT, she has extensive experience as an administrative assistant and receptionist. Scales received a Federal Communications Commission License from the Connecticut School of Broadcasting and she is a Public Notary.
Established in 1934 by Bernard F. Williams, Bernard Williams & Company is independently owned and serves the insurance and risk management needs of over 4,000 businesses and families throughout Georgia and the Southeast. Headquartered in Savannah, Bernard Williams & Company offers clients a winning combination of quality, service and value from a carefully selected group of financially sound, reputable insurance companies.
