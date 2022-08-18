August 18, 2022 - Bernard Williams & Company has announced several additions to its Commercial Lines and Benefits teams. A locally owned company, Bernard Williams & Company has been serving the insurance and risk management needs of businesses and families throughout Georgia and the Southeast since 1934.
Samantha Roy, Sean Touton and Bryan Webster recently joined the company.
“We’re excited to announce these additions to our team,” said Robert Daniels, Bernard Williams & Company’s Chief Operating Officer. “Samantha, Sean, and Bryan bring extensive customer service experience and commitment to excellence that will greatly benefit our clients.”
Samantha Roy has joined the company as an Account Manager Assistant in the Benefits Division. She will work with the Division’s clients to ensure that their account is running smoothly, and she will be responsible for running group proposals, assisting in enrollments, providing necessary information to clients regarding their plans, and more.
Before joining Bernard Williams & Company, Roy worked at Aflac, where she sold ancillary benefits to small companies and individuals. Prior to Aflac, she was a Certified Special Education Teacher. A native of Palm Beach, FL, Roy graduated with a 4.0 GPA from Palm Beach Atlantic University with a B.S. degree in Elementary Education K-6.
Sean Touton is Bernard Williams & Company’s new Commercial Lines Account Manager Assistant. His responsibilities include working with the Division’s team to provide excellent customer service to new and existing clients. Touton’s previous experience includes serving as a Vehicle Condition Assessor at Car Max.
He earned his B.S. degree in Business Economics from Armstrong State University, where he was president of Pi Kappa Alpha, Ela Mo Chapter. Originally from Roswell, GA, Touton achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, and he has previously volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America and Pi Kappa Alpha.
Bryan Webster joined Bernard Williams & Company as Account Manager Assistant in the Commercial Lines Division, where he will provide excellent customer service to new and existing clients. Prior to joining the company, he was a managing partner with Silver Air Solutions LLC and a Store Manager with Food Lion.
A Meriden, CT, native, Webster earned his B.S. degree in Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University. He currently volunteers with Grizzlies Basketball as Program Director and is a past volunteer with the City of Rincon Recreation Department and Food Lion Feeds.
Established in 1934 by Bernard F. Williams, Bernard Williams & Company is independently owned and serves the insurance and risk management needs of over 4,000 businesses and families throughout Georgia and the Southeast. Headquartered in Savannah, Bernard Williams & Company offers clients a winning combination of quality, service and value from a carefully selected group of financially sound, reputable insurance companies. For more information, visit www.bernardwilliamsinsurance.com/.
