BERNARD WILLIAMS & COMPANY announces additions to team.jpg

Samantha Roy, Sean Touton and Bryan Webster.

August 18, 2022 - Bernard Williams & Company has announced several additions to its Commercial Lines and Benefits teams. A locally owned company, Bernard Williams & Company has been serving the insurance and risk management needs of businesses and families throughout Georgia and the Southeast since 1934.

Samantha Roy, Sean Touton and Bryan Webster recently joined the company.

