September 16, 2021 - The Fiduciary Group, a two-time Financial Times 300 list honoree and leading wealth management firm headquartered in Savannah, Ga., announced that 401(k) Investment Advisor Bess Butler Brunson recently earned her CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification.
The CFP® certification sets the highest standard for financial planners in the United States, requiring high competency as well as ethical and professional standards for financial services professionals. Only financial planners who meet the rigorous requirements of the CFP Board attain the prestigious CFP® certification.
All CFP® professionals must complete college-level courses approved by the CFP Board in topics such as financial planning, tax planning, estate planning, risk management and financial plan development. They are required to pass the CFP® exam, must acquire at least 4,000 hours of relevant financial planning experience and are bound by the CFP Board’s Standards of Professional Conduct. In addition, there are ongoing continuing education and ethics requirements in order to maintain the right to use the CFP® marks.
“Earning this designation will enable Bess to offer her 401(k) clients a global financial perspective that seamlessly integrates retirement planning and investments,” says Malcolm Butler, president and CEO of The Fiduciary Group. “Bess helps our clients achieve their financial goals and is an important part of our growing 401(k) advisory team who shares our firm’s commitment to excellence, integrity and transparency.”
Brunson joined The Fiduciary Group in 2017 as a Client Services Associate and was promoted to Associate Investment Advisor in 2019 and to 401(k) Investment Advisor in 2020. Brunson is the third generation of the Butler family to work at the award-winning firm, which was originally founded in 1970.
Before joining The Fiduciary Group, Brunson served as a Marketing Coordinator at Enmarket in Savannah, Ga., where she developed new marketing programs and worked with a range of vendors, including advertising agencies and public relations firms.
Originally from Savannah, Ga., Brunson earned a B.S. in Business from the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., where she was enrolled in the International Honors Program. She is a graduate of The Savannah Country Day School.
An active community volunteer, Brunson is a member of the Savannah Community Foundation’s Emerging Leaders Committee, the Estate Planning Council, the Telfair Museums’ William Jay Society, and Historic Savannah Foundation’s 13th Colony. She currently resides on Skidaway Island, Ga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.