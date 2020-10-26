October 26, 2020 - The Fiduciary Group, a two-time Financial Times 300 list honoree and leading wealth management firm headquartered in Savannah, Ga., recently promoted Bess Butler Brunson to 401(k) Investment Advisor. In her new position on the 401(k) team, she will be responsible for providing retirement education and investment guidance to 401(k) plan participants, day-to-day plan support, and assisting plan sponsors in meeting their ongoing fiduciary duties.
Brunson joined The Fiduciary Group in 2017 as a Client Services Associate and was promoted to Associate Investment Advisor in 2019. Brunson is the third generation of the Butler family to work at the award-winning firm, which was originally founded in 1970.
“Bess has a true passion for helping our clients achieve their financial goals and is a real asset to our growing 401(k) advisory team,” says Malcolm Butler, President and CEO of The Fiduciary Group. “As part of the 401(k) team, Bess will provide education and guidance to participants to empower them to make good financial decisions and achieve better outcomes in their retirement savings.”
Before joining The Fiduciary Group, Brunson served as a Marketing Coordinator at Enmark in Savannah, Ga., where she developed new marketing programs and worked with a range of vendors, including advertising agencies and public relations firms.
Originally from Savannah, Ga., Brunson earned a B.S. in Business from the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., where she was enrolled in the International Honors Program. She is a graduate of The Savannah Country Day School.
An active community volunteer, Brunson is a member of the Savannah Community Foundation’s Emerging Leaders Committee, the Estate Planning Council, the Telfair Museums’ William Jay Society, and Historic Savannah Foundation’s 13th Colony. She currently resides in downtown Savannah.
