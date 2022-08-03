August 3, 2022 - The Fiduciary Group, a wealth management firm headquartered in Savannah, Ga., has announced that Bess Butler Brunson, CFP® recently joined the firm’s Wealth Management Team as a Wealth Advisor. In her new position, Brunson serves as a client relationship manager, financial planner, and investment advisor to individual clients and also provides support to senior advisors at the firm.
Brunson originally joined The Fiduciary Group in 2017 as a Client Services Associate and was promoted to Associate Investment Advisor in 2019 and to 401(k) Investment Advisor in 2020. Brunson is the third generation of the Butler family to work at the award-winning firm, which was originally founded in 1970.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.